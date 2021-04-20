Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

FX’s ‘Dave’ Gets Season Two Release Date & Announces Upcoming Celebrity Guest Stars

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Premiere Of FXX's "Dave" - Arrivals

Source: Rachel Luna / Getty

FX announced the premiere date for the second season of its hilarious comedy series, Dave, starring rapper Lil Dicky. The series became one of FX’s most-watched comedy series ever.

The upcoming season will debut on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10 pm EST on FXX. It will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. The premiere will include two episodes and one new episode dropping weekly after that.

In the first season, Dave had a number of celebrity appearances from Young Thug, Tierra Whack and and Kourtney Kardashian. The premise follows the main character Dave, who is played by Dicky, on his journey toward rap superstardom. Dave is a fictionalized character of Lil Dicky as a suburban neurotic man in his late twenties, who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time.

The second season will continue the story of Dave’s slow climb to the top of the charts. There are a number of new guest stars in the upcoming season including Kendall Jenner, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X and the show’s executive producer, Kevin Hart.

Fans can expect a trailer for the new season in the coming months ahead of its’ release. We will keep you updated with details on the second season of FXX’s Dave.

 

FX’s ‘Dave’ Gets Season Two Release Date & Announces Upcoming Celebrity Guest Stars  was originally published on globalgrind.com

fx's dave

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The First Trailer For Marvel’s Martial Arts Super…
 10 hours ago
04.20.21
FX’s ‘Dave’ Gets Season Two Release Date &…
 13 hours ago
04.20.21
R. Kelly Associate Pleads To Guilty To Setting…
 15 hours ago
04.20.21
Diddy To Help Pay For Black Rob’s Funeral
 18 hours ago
04.20.21
Kobe Bryant’s Estate Ends Run With Nike After…
 19 hours ago
04.20.21
10 items
10 Celebrity & Black-Owned Marijuana Brands
 21 hours ago
04.20.21
Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family &…
 2 days ago
04.20.21
Benzino & His Daughter Coi Leray Make Amends…
 2 days ago
04.19.21
DMX’s Fiancee Breaks Her Silence With An Instagram…
 2 days ago
04.19.21
10 items
Diddy Criticized On Social Media After Sharing Black…
 2 days ago
04.19.21
Judge Removes Dr. Dre Lawyers From His Divorce…
 2 days ago
04.19.21
Hot 97's Summer Jam 2005 - Backstage
Diddy Offers Tribute To Black Rob: “You Will…
 2 days ago
04.18.21
JMBLYA Dallas 2019
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Enters Not Guilty Plea…
 2 days ago
04.18.21
Lil Durk Concert Ends After Gunfire
 3 days ago
04.18.21
"Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20"
Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob Dead At…
 3 days ago
04.17.21
Beyoncé’s White Area Suit Is Next Level DRIP
 4 days ago
04.17.21
Photos
Close