FX announced the premiere date for the second season of its hilarious comedy series, Dave, starring rapper Lil Dicky. The series became one of FX’s most-watched comedy series ever.

The upcoming season will debut on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10 pm EST on FXX. It will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. The premiere will include two episodes and one new episode dropping weekly after that.

In the first season, Dave had a number of celebrity appearances from Young Thug, Tierra Whack and and Kourtney Kardashian. The premise follows the main character Dave, who is played by Dicky, on his journey toward rap superstardom. Dave is a fictionalized character of Lil Dicky as a suburban neurotic man in his late twenties, who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time.

The second season will continue the story of Dave’s slow climb to the top of the charts. There are a number of new guest stars in the upcoming season including Kendall Jenner, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X and the show’s executive producer, Kevin Hart.

Fans can expect a trailer for the new season in the coming months ahead of its’ release. We will keep you updated with details on the second season of FXX’s Dave.

FX’s ‘Dave’ Gets Season Two Release Date & Announces Upcoming Celebrity Guest Stars was originally published on globalgrind.com

