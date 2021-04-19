Entertainment News
Judge Removes Dr. Dre Lawyers From His Divorce Proceedings

Dr. Dre took a beating in court...

Dr. Dre

Another day another change-up outta left field in the Dr. Dre and Nicole Young divorce proceedings.

The latest twist in the bitter back-and-forth between the iconic producer/rapper and his soon-to-be ex-wife comes from the judge overseeing the case as Page Six is reporting that Dr. Dre needs to find new representation in his ongoing divorce. According to the report the judge ruled that power divorce attorney Laura Wasser and Howard King cannot represent the “Still D.R.E.” rapper due to King’s history of working with the couple throughout their marriage and instructed Dre to “obtain counsel as soon as possible.”

With Wasser and King handling his divorce it seemed like Dr. Dre was going to have a pretty strong team handling his drama.

But Young and her attorney argued in court papers that King had previously repped Dre and Young throughout their marriage. Wasser was “vicariously disqualified” from repping the rap mogul because she was working with King. 

Young’s lawyer, Samantha Spector, had been trying to disqualify King and Wasser from the case, since Young claimed King had acted as she and Dre’s family lawyer since the couple was engaged.

Well, that should leave Wesser with plenty of more time to attend to Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West.

Now it’s on Dr. Dre to find a new high stakes divorce lawyer to help him navigate an already nasty split from his ex-wife. Luckily the man is worth $800 million (for now), so money shouldn’t be an issue.

Judge Removes Dr. Dre Lawyers From His Divorce Proceedings

