Swae Lee is teaming up with Snapchat to give fans all access with a new docuseries.

The OG filter-loving social media app is giving fans an all-access pass to view his life. The 10-episode Snap original docuseries, Swae Meets World, is set to premiere on Snapchat’s Discover, with new episodes that will go live every other day.

The Snapchat original docuseries will follow Swae Lee on his journey through triumph and tragedy as he prepares to launch his first solo album, capturing Swae Lee embracing the most pivotal moment in his career, following his success as a five-time Grammy nominee as one half of the hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd.

“I want to change the world through my music, that’s my main goal,” Swae says in the Swae Meets World trailer. “I am grateful for the lifestyle that I live.”

The trailer, which features clips of the platinum-selling artist on street bikes with his boys and meeting up with Diplo cuts to a point noting that the docuseries will also highlight the less flashy moments with celebrity friends as the rapper allows cameras to follow him as he copes with the recent tragic losses in his life, including the murder of his stepfather.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on in my life that, I didn’t even know if I wanted the world to know,” says Lee.

Swae Meets World is set to premiere on Snapchat’s Discover on April 17, to subscribe to the series, click here.

Check out the trailer below.

Swae Lee Premiering New Docuseries on Snapchat was originally published on hiphopwired.com

