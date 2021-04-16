Sports
Michael Jordan Will Induct His ‘Little Brother’ Kobe Bryant Into The Basketball Hall of Fame

Bryant will join Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett in this year's Hall of Fame inductees.

Michael Jordan Will Induct Kobe Bryant Into The Hall of Fame

This makes all the sense in the world.

When it comes to being enshrined among other NBA and basketball greats, there should be no debate that the late Kobe Bryant should be there. Bryant’s induction into the Hall of Fame this year is a no-brainer following what was arguably one of the best NBA careers any basketball player has ever had. Unfortunately, Bryant won’t be here on May 15th to be a part of the ceremony. But we now know who will have the honor of inducting Kobe into the Hall of Fame, and the choice was a slam dunk.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Michael Jordan will be the one to present the Bryant with the prestigious honor. Jordan, who called Bryant his “little brother” during his moving speech that brought many to tears, including Jordan himself during Bryant’s memorial service, was a huge influence on the late hooper’s life and basketball career, with many saying Kobe was the heir apparent to Jordan.

Bryant will join Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett in this year’s Hall of Fame inductees, and it fits because he has had epic matchups with both players during his playing days. Other inductees include Patrick Baumann, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton, and Rudy Tomjanovic.

You can see the full list of inductees and presenters for the May 15 ceremony below.

Michael Jordan Will Induct His ‘Little Brother’ Kobe Bryant Into The Basketball Hall of Fame  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

