Entertainment News
Home

Bobby Brown ‘Definitely’ Believes Nick Gordon To Blame For Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Deaths

Bobby Brown Red Table Talk

Source: Facebook / Red Table Ta

Bobby Brown isn’t holding back about his losses.

The “King of R&B” guested on Red Table Talk on Wednesday (April 14). While he opened up about his struggles with addiction, sobriety, controversies, and the death of his son, Bobby Brown Jr., he also weighed back on his ex-wife Whitney Houston’s death in 2012 daughter Bobbi Kristina‘s death in 2015.

When asked whether or not Bobbi Kristina’s ex-Nick Gordon had a role in her or Whitney’s deaths, Brown said emphatically, “Definitely.”

He added, “He was the only one there with both situations. My ex-wife and my daughter. And they both died the same way.”

Brown also stated he believed Gordon had a hand in Whitney’s death and it’s his opinion Gordon was the kind of man who provided “party favors” to both.

Both Whitney and Bobbi Kristina were discovered in bathtubs when they passed. A judge ruled Gordon was legally liable for Bobbi Kristina’s death in 2016, although it’s unclear whether he paid the $36 million he was ordered to following the ruling. Authorities continued to investigate if criminal charges could be levied against him over the next few years but were unsuccessful in charging him.

Gordon was found dead from a heroin overdose in January 2020.

RELATED: RIP Bobby Brown Jr: Singer’s Son’s Cause Of Death Revealed

RELATED: Bobby Brown Says Chris Rock Didn’t Apologize For Whitney Houston Joke, But He’s Not Mad Anymore

Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

10 photos Launch gallery

Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

Continue reading Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through The Years

Bobby Brown ‘Definitely’ Believes Nick Gordon To Blame For Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Deaths  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Bobbi Kristina , bobby brown , Nick Gordon

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Bobby Brown ‘Definitely’ Believes Nick Gordon To Blame…
 58 mins ago
04.14.21
Cardi B Debuts Apparel Collection With Reebok
 21 hours ago
04.13.21
The Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1’s…
 22 hours ago
04.13.21
50 Cent Shockingly Shrugs Off Diddy Allegedly Dating…
 23 hours ago
04.13.21
CDC & FDA Recommend Pausing Johnson & Johnson…
 1 day ago
04.13.21
DMX’s Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons Pays Tribute To Rapper…
 1 day ago
04.13.21
Cam’ron Drags Derrick Jaxn Over DMX Post
 1 day ago
04.13.21
DMX’s Family Says Beware Of Scammers
 1 day ago
04.13.21
4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The…
 2 days ago
04.13.21
Usher Reportedly Pays Adult Dancers With ‘Ush Bucks,’…
 2 days ago
04.12.21
DMX To Be Honored With A Statue In…
 2 days ago
04.12.21
Fans React To Natasha Bedingfield’s Surprise Wagon In…
 2 days ago
04.12.21
Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini…
 2 days ago
04.12.21
BET’s ‘Baldwin Hills’ Star Gerren Taylor Dead at…
 2 days ago
04.12.21
Black Owned Hair Care Brand Mielle Organics Secures…
 2 days ago
04.12.21
6 items
Daunte Wright: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer…
 2 days ago
04.12.21
Photos
Close