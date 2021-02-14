The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 47 – Christian Menefee & Dr. Andrea Alexander

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

On this episode of The Public Affairs Podcast, KG and Funky Larry chat with Christian Menefee, the youngest and first Black Harris County Attorney elected in our county’s history. Christian is a civil litigation attorney who was recently recognized as a 2019 Texas Rising Star by Super Lawyers. He served on Houston’s Independent Police Oversight Board, which is charged with evaluating all Houston Police Department (HPD) internal affairs investigations involving excessive force or the use of a firearm.

The duo also chat with Dr. Andrea Alexander, Black OB-GYN, who discusses COVID-19’s impact on maternal health. Dr. Alexander will also provide a deeper historical context of black maternal health concerns, equips the audience with tips on how to address racism in healthcare, and empower and informs us on the COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy.

