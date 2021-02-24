The Public Affairs Podcast
HomeThe Public Affairs Podcast

The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 48 – Houston HBCU Association

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
The Public Affairs Podcast

Source: Jonathan Cook / Radio One Digital

On this episode of The Public Affairs Podcast, Houston HBCU Alumni Association President Veronica Johnson Williams and Vice President Bishop Richard Harper join Funky Larry Jones for a conversation about HBCUs, the association’s upcoming college fair and more. HHBCUAA will be hosting the nation’s largest HBCU College Fair both virtually and in-person, Saturday, March 6th from 10a – 2p at the Houston Marriott South at Hobby Airport, 9100 Gulf Frwy, Houston, Texas 77017. Admission is free for both platforms. 

You can listen to this episode on-demand via Spotify, SoundCloud or wherever you listen to podcasts!

The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 48 – Houston HBCU Association  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Black Rob’s Manager Calls Out Diddy Over His…
 9 hours ago
04.23.21
DMX Funeral Homegoing Service Live Stream Video
Watch DMX’s Celebration Of Life [LIVESTREAM]
 9 hours ago
04.23.21
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant Share Details About Their…
 11 hours ago
04.23.21
Rapper Lil Mosey Charged With Rape, Warrant Issued
 15 hours ago
04.23.21
KMEL Summer Jam 1995, Mountain View CA
Shock G, Digital Underground Rapper And West Coast…
 1 day ago
04.22.21
Meek Mill Blesses His Grandmother With A New…
 1 day ago
04.22.21
Saweetie, Young Thug, & More Star In ‘Call…
 1 day ago
04.22.21
Cardi B Files Paperwork To Trademark Bardi Beauty…
 1 day ago
04.22.21
Disney & Sony Cut A Deal For Rights…
 1 day ago
04.22.21
Michael B. Jordan Shares Why He Decided To…
 1 day ago
04.22.21
Claudia Jordan Says NeNe Leakes Ruined Her Own…
 1 day ago
04.22.21
Drake Shows Off New Brolic Body
 2 days ago
04.22.21
15 items
Cordae Drops ‘Just Until….’ EP
 2 days ago
04.22.21
Stacey Abrams Has Been Nominated For A Nobel…
 2 days ago
04.22.21
Swizz Beatz Reaching Out To Kanye West For…
 2 days ago
04.22.21
‘Coming 2 America’ Actress Nomzamo Mbatha Is Hollywood’s…
 2 days ago
04.22.21
Photos
Close