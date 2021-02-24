The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

On this episode of The Public Affairs Podcast, Houston HBCU Alumni Association President Veronica Johnson Williams and Vice President Bishop Richard Harper join Funky Larry Jones for a conversation about HBCUs, the association’s upcoming college fair and more. HHBCUAA will be hosting the nation’s largest HBCU College Fair both virtually and in-person, Saturday, March 6th from 10a – 2p at the Houston Marriott South at Hobby Airport, 9100 Gulf Frwy, Houston, Texas 77017. Admission is free for both platforms.

You can listen to this episode on-demand via Spotify, SoundCloud or wherever you listen to podcasts!

The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 48 – Houston HBCU Association was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: