The Public Affairs Podcast
The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 49 – Ilyasah Shabazz & Dr. Steven Goldstein of Houston Healthcare Initiative

Source: Jonathan Cook / Radio One Digital

On this episode of The Public Affairs Podcast, KG and Funk Larry chat with Ilyasah Shabazz, the third daughter of Malcolm X. Ilyasah, an educator and activist, recently released her YA novel (co-authored with 2019 Coretta Scott King-John Steptoe award-winning author Tiffany D. Jackson) ‘The Awakening of Malcolm X,’ spotlighting Malcolm X’s formative adolescent years in prison.

Also on this episode, Dr. Steven Goldstein joins us to talk about reforming the healthcare system. Houston Healthcare Initiative is a group of physicians and health-conscious patients that have joined together in a Healthcare cooperative to maintain and improve the physical and mental health of each member of the group.

