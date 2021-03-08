The Public Affairs Podcast
The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 50 – Sallie Mae & TMCF | Mathew Jacobson

Source: Jonathan Cook / Radio One Digital

On this, the 50th (!) episode of The Public Affairs Podcast, Uncle Funky and KG chat with Antoine Oakley (Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, Sallie Mae) and Dr. Harry L. Williams (CEO and President, Thurgood Marshall College Fund) about the Bridging the Dream Scholarship. The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and The Sallie Mae Fund are proud to offer financial assistance to outstanding students attending an accredited post-secondary institution or continuous education program.

Also on this episode, Mathew Jacobson is the Founder & CEO of the Ducere Global Business School, and as a thought leader on innovation within education, is creating some of the industry’s most innovative educational platforms and projects. He’s here to share his thoughts on COVID and the broken college system.

Stream the Public Affairs Podcast on Spotify, SoundCloud or wherever you choose to stream podcasts.

The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 50 – Sallie Mae & TMCF | Mathew Jacobson  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

