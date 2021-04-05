Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Yikes: Bhad Bhabie Allegedly Earned $1 Million In Six Hours On OnlyFans Debut

Bag secured.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Bhad Bhabie blackfish

Source: @bhadbhabie / Instagram

It seems Bhad Bhabie is finally cashing out on her celebrity. She said she made a million in a couple of hours after joining OnlyFans.

As spotted on Page Six Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli just hit a lick and you didn’t even know it. On Thursday, April 1 she joined the London based content subscription service. Prior to making the move she teased it with a video of her wearing different lingerie sets. “saw your 6 million comments and now i’m answering your call 🙃 we breaking all the rules 🔥🔥🔥 onlyfans.com/bhadbhabie . See u biches there . LINK IN BIO 😈” she wrote. 

Later that day she returned to her Instagram with receipts, literally. The post in question showed an itemized report of her earnings for the day totaling to a whopping $1,092,762.63. “not bad for 6 hours 🤩 we broke the f*** out of that onlyfans record 🥰🥰🥰” the caption read. While she secured the bag some folks were still critical of her 18 year-old body. Other questioned the folks who actually logged on and paid to see a teenager thirst trap. She responded via Instagram Story saying “Lol I don’t have no big donkey booty so don’t expect that over here I can not supply that if you have any complaints call customer service”.

According to the gossip rag an insider who is allegedly very familiar with the app says she is on track to earn a cool 5 million in her first 24 hours. OnlyFans has yet to comment on the claim that she broke their earnings record for a content creator.

Photo: @bhadbhabie

Yikes: Bhad Bhabie Allegedly Earned $1 Million In Six Hours On OnlyFans Debut  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

bhad bhabie

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Boosie Is Unsure Why He Was Mistaken For…
 4 hours ago
04.05.21
Yikes: Bhad Bhabie Allegedly Earned $1 Million In…
 5 hours ago
04.05.21
Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis Take Home Top Honors…
 5 hours ago
04.05.21
Kodak Black IN Concert
Kodak Black & His Entourage Involved In Ambush…
 5 hours ago
04.05.21
Daniel Kaluuya Shows Off Funny Bone In SNL…
 8 hours ago
04.05.21
20 items
The Isley Brothers & Earth Wind & Fire…
 11 hours ago
04.05.21
Drake, 2 Chainz And More Request President Biden…
 12 hours ago
04.05.21
More Victims Come Forward In Case Against T.I.…
 12 hours ago
04.05.21
Happy Birthday Jill Scott! Here Are 5 Times…
 1 day ago
04.04.21
15 Things We Learned from Cam’ron on ‘Drink…
 1 day ago
04.05.21
DMX Sighting At Elleven45
DMX Remains On Life Support Following Heart Attack
 2 days ago
04.03.21
DMX Sighting At Elleven45
Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose
 2 days ago
04.03.21
Lil Nas X Expresses Disappointment That Nike Stopped…
 3 days ago
04.02.21
Million Dollar Bowl
Saweetie & Quavo Break Silence Following Elevator Altercation…
 3 days ago
04.02.21
Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2…
 3 days ago
04.02.21
Chloe Bailey Gives Dominatrix Realness In Her Latest…
 3 days ago
04.02.21
Photos
Close