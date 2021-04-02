Lil Tjay Drops “Destined 2 Win,” 42 Dugg & Roddy Ricch Connect “4 Da Gang” & More [NEW MUSIC]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Tjay — Destined 2 Win

Lil Tjay reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his 6lack-assisted single “Calling My Phone.” Now, he follows up on that chart success with the release of his newest body of work, Destined 2 Win.

The offering is star-studded. Tyga, Saweetie, Offset, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Toosii, and Moneybagg Yo appear on the album. Meanwhile, Othello, G. Ry, Bordeaux, and Non Native are among the album’s producers.

The new effort was inspired by Tjay’s journey to success in many ways. “I was born to be great,” he raps on “Born 2 Be Great.” “And I won’t let nobody tell me I ain’t / And I can’t stop, won’t stop.” Other titles include “Hood Rich,” “Part of the Plan,” and “Life Changes.”

Tjay recently dropped a documentary about the album, in which he reportedly expands on the LP’s overall message. “I’m just processing everything that’s going on and figuring out what’s next in the next phase of life,” he said in the film, as per HipHopDX. “I talk about my life and shit that really happened. It’s deeper than having something to lose. I kind of understand life more.”

Listen to Destined 2 Win below.

42 Dugg feat. Roddy Ricch — “4 Da Gang”

42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch join forces. After buzzing with previous releases like the Lil Baby-assisted “We Paid,” Dugg enlists Compton hitmaker Roddy Ricch for his newest banger, which was produced by TayTayMadeIt.

Over booming production, the Detroit rhymer reflects on his past during his verse. “Really got it out the mud,” he raps on the track before establishing his independence. “I got it on my own, ain’t nobody help me,” he raps. “You can’t little bro me.”

For his part, Roddy raps about being number one and connecting with the Michigan MC. “Me and 42 pulling up in twin Bentleys / Peanut butter seats and my windows tinted,” he raps. “Tied from The D to L.A. / Always gonna keep it 100k,” he raps.

Listen to Dugg and Roddy’s “4 Da Gang” below.

BROCKHAMPTON feat. A$AP Rocky — “Count On Me”

BROCKHAMPTON is back with another new single in preparation for their forthcoming LP. This time around, the band links up with A$AP Rocky, who provides the cut’s first verse.

“You look so different to me,” Rocky raps on the track. “It’s like you barely even know me / You was missing from me / Swear I’m tired of feeling lonely.”

Jabari Manwa, Video Store, and Queen Sixties produced the song, which features a hopeful hook: “It’ll be okay, no matter what they say about us / You ain’t even need no money, you can count on me.”

BROCKHAMPTON is cooking up in anticipation for the release of their forthcoming album, ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE. The project is reportedly due April 9. Stream “Count on Me” below.

Freddie Gibbs — “Big Boss Rabbit”

Freddie Gibbs revisits a classic with the release of his newest single, “Big Boss Rabbit.” The track, which was produced by Swaggyono, lands shortly after Gibbs’ Grammy nomination for “Best Rap Album.”

The new joint’s beat may sound familiar to Nas fans, as it features an apparent nod to one of Esco’s fan favorites: “You’re Da Man.” Meanwhile, Gibbs raps about his recent experiences on the cut. “Grammy after party, we rocking like we won it,” he recalls. “Boss shit.”

The new song’s music video, directed by JMP, features a rapid-paced Gibbs rhyming in front of fancy whips, large portrait paintings, and bottles of bubbly champagne. Listen to the new single and watch the visual below.

Young M.A. — “Successful”

Young M.A. keeps new music coming in a prolific streak. After doing her own “Beatbox Freestyle” earlier in the week, the Empire State MC teams up with NY Bangers for a new release.

“I could never lose, what you thought? / I’m the queen of New York,” she establishes on the track. “Six years independent winning, will it end? Never / I’m a living legend, even when I die, I’m a live forever / I’m one word with ten letters: successful.”

This is only M.A.’s latest in a current hot spree. Aside from “Successful” and the aforementioned “Beatbox Freestyle,” M.A. dropped a remix to CJ’s “Whoopty” called “Ooouuuvie” just one week ago.

Listen to Young M.A.’s “Successful” below.

