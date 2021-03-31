Entertainment News
Megan Thee Stallion & Fashion Nova Donating To Atlanta Spa Shooting Victim’s Families

"To honor the memory of these victims, @FashionNova and I have partnered with the journalist and Asian activist @mayleeshow on a $50,000 donation to @advancing_justice_atl who work tirelessly to protect the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast."

Megan Thee Stallion Announces $50,000 Donation To Advancing Justice Atlanta

As a direct result of gaslighting from the previous president during the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has seen an alarming rise in violence against Asian Americans. Megan Thee Stallion has stepped up to do her part and help see it come to an end.

On Sunday (Mar.28), the Houston rapper announced she is partnering with online boutique Fashion Nova and activist May Lee to donate $50,000 to the Asian-Americans Advancing Justice organization in Atlanta.

In the caption for the post, she wrote:

“I am heartbroken by the loss of eight individuals taken from their families on March 16 in a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans. To honor the memory of these victims, @FashionNova and I have partnered with the journalist and Asian activist @mayleeshow on a $50,000 donation to @advancing_justice_atl who work tirelessly to protect the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast. We stand in solidarity with all Asian Americans in saying that enough is enough.”

Megan’s pledge comes after the senseless act of violence that left 8 people dead in Atlanta spas in early March. 21-year-old white domestic terrorist Robert Aaron Long went on a killing spree at three different spa locations taking the lives of 8 individuals, 6 of them being Asian. He was safely taken into custody and charged with eight counts of murder and one count of assault.

While it’s blatantly obvious to everyone that this was indeed a hate crime, the feds are saying they do not have enough evidence yet to charge it as such.

This marks the second time the Good News crafter teamed up with Fashion Nova for a good cause. They also came together to donate $100,000 to the Breonna Taylor Foundation. Salute to Megan Thee Stallion for doing her part to help stop this worrisome rise in violence against Asians.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

