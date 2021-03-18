Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dr. Dre Asks Judge To Declare Him A Single Man

Dr. Dre's ready to move on, but is his ex-wife cool with that or nah?

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Dr. Dre

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

In the latest monthly installment of Dr. Dre’s Divorce Saga, the iconic Hip-Hop producer/rapper is looking to move on with his love life and asking a judge to help make it so.

According to TMZ The Chronic artist is requesting a bifurcation of his divorce proceedings in hopes that the judge not only declares he and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, as officially single and ready to mingle, but also to decide how the assets get divided later on. Dre’s now taken this action as he feels that there’s absolutely no chance of reconciliation between he and his wife of 24 years.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Dre says his divorce from his estranged wife, Nicole Young, has gotten to the point of no return.
In the docs, Dre says Nicole’s “false allegations of domestic violence” made it clear there’s no turning back.
He says he’s been trying to settle the divorce with her since she filed in June 2020, and claims she’s dragging her feet on purpose.
Well, we wouldn’t necessarily say she’s dragging her feet as she is leaving no stone unturned in her efforts to get to the bottom of everything he’s done while they were legally married. The woman even wanted Dre’s alleged mistresses to testify under oath! The judge said “nah” though.
Needless to say that Dr. Dre’s had enough and he’s even gone as far as to call her a “greedy b*tch” on a new cut that circulated on the web not too long ago.
We shall see if the judge complies with the request and puts an end to this seemingly never ending saga.

Dr. Dre Asks Judge To Declare Him A Single Man  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

dr. dre

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Dr. Dre Asks Judge To Declare Him A…
 5 hours ago
03.18.21
Kirk Franklin Gives First Interview Since Phone Call…
 6 hours ago
03.18.21
Waka Flocka Says The Pandemic Got Him “Broke”
 8 hours ago
03.18.21
JAY-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades…
 8 hours ago
03.18.21
A Trifecta of Talent: Celebrating Queen Latifah’s 51st…
 9 hours ago
03.18.21
Yeezy With A Billi Plus? Kanye West Reportedly…
 10 hours ago
03.18.21
Behind The Scenes Video Shoot For "Shottas" With Xay Capisce And Lil Boosie
Boosie Badazz Reveals He Remains Cancer Free Following…
 11 hours ago
03.18.21
Keyshia Cole Says She’s Retiring From Music After…
 12 hours ago
03.18.21
Drake Attributes His Career Success To Bow Wow,…
 12 hours ago
03.18.21
Famous Dex Arrested For Gun Possession
 12 hours ago
03.18.21
IRS Looking to Move the 2021 Tax Deadline
 14 hours ago
03.18.21
Rae Sremmurd’s Brother Charged With Murder Of Stepdad
 16 hours ago
03.18.21
Offset Is Producing A Streetwear Competition Series For…
 1 day ago
03.17.21
Casanova Denied Bail Thanks To Old Nick Cannon…
 1 day ago
03.17.21
Kodak Black Claims Megan Thee Stallion “Made A…
 1 day ago
03.17.21
LeBron James, Maverick Carter Named 1st Black Partners…
 1 day ago
03.17.21
Photos
Close