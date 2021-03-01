Entertainment News
Divorce Papers Reveal The Reason Kim Kardashian Divorced Kanye West

The "free-thinking" rapper is reportedly cool with the divorce arrangement and neither Kardashian nor West or contesting the prenup that is in place. 

Here Is The Real Reason Kim Kardashian Is Divorcing Kanye West

Immediately following the bombshell news that Kim Kardashian was finally divorcing Kanye West, there has been plenty of speculation as to what was the final straw that broke the camel’s back. Now, The Mirror is shedding light on what pushed Kardashian to file those papers.

Reports were citing that Kanye West’s $12 million-plus struggle presidential campaign was the reason behind the couple’s split. The Mirror reports that it was just simply “irreconcilable differences.” The revelation was revealed after the former power couple’s divorce papers leaked online.

The Sun, which has also seen the documents, confirmed that Kardashian is seeking joint custody of their four children, avid painter North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm (1). In an eyebrow-raising move, the Keeping up With The Kardashian’s star asked that she or Kanye’s ability to award spousal support be terminated when the divorce is finalized.

The “free-thinking” rapper is reportedly cool with the divorce arrangement and neither Kardashian nor West or contesting the prenup that is in place.

The entertainment world was shaken when news first broke that Kardashian made the move that many have long been predicting was coming based on information supplied by sources close to the couple. Kardashian and West’s marriage was rocky for months, especially after multiple incidents where West hopped on social media and went on nonsensical rants sharing personal information about Kardashian and going as far as to take jabs at his mother-in-law Kris Jenner calling her “Kris Jong-Un.”

The couple has been living totally separate lives, with Kardashian and the children staying in the couple’s Calabasas home and West living on his Wyoming ranch.

We are sure we will get even more details with this all play out on the final season of Keeping up With The Kardashians.

Photo: Pierre Suu / Getty

