The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Golf legend Tiger Woods is in surgery after suffering injuries from a single-car accident in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. According to a representative for the golfer, Woods suffered multiple leg injuries in the crash.

LASD released a report stating, “On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes,” officials say.

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.”

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods recently took photos with Dwyane Wade and the 45-year-old recently announced he endured another back surgery, which could keep him from playing in the 2021 Masters Tournament.

Tiger Woods Involved In Serious Car Crash In Los Angeles was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: