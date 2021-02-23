Entertainment News
Judge Rules Dr. Dre’s Alleged Mistresses Won’t Testify In Bitter Divorce Case

His estranged wife claims the three women can corroborate accusations of his extravagant sugar daddy lifestyle, but a judge won’t hear any of it.

Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre must have an angel watching over his $1 billion divorce proceedings because the music mogul just dodged three messy curveballs thrown by his estranged wife to challenge their prenup. 

A Los Angeles County Superior Court ruled on Friday that his alleged mistresses can’t testify about their relationship in the couple’s divorce case, as originally reported by DailyMail

Wife Nicole Young issued a subpoena to Crystal Rodgers, also known as Crystal Sierra, the ‘Queen of Latin Hip Hop,’ skincare entrepreneur Kili Anderson, and singer Jillian Speer to corroborate claims that they were entangled in extravagant sugar daddy relationships with her husband during their marriage.

For instance, one of the women purchased a $2.15 million house in 2019, which she suspects was paid for by Dr. Dre. Through their testimony, she hoped to prove that he had a history of supporting other women’s lifestyles outside of their marriage.

The alleged homie-lover-friends hired lawyer Kris LeFan to fight the subpoena, claiming the motion was ‘nothing more than a continuation of [Nicole’s] desperate efforts to annoy and harass [Dre] into disregarding the parties’ prenuptial agreement and harass’ her clients.

Judge Powell refused to consider the women’s counteraction and opted to punt the legal matter to a discovery referee; a private judge appointed to examine all evidence presented in the case. 

Additionally, Dr. Dre’s attorneys asked the judge to throw out a separate civil case where Young claims she’s owed half of his billion-dollar business empire. The strategy is to fight the financial issues from the civil suit in a divorce court instead of a civil court. The judge’s motion is currently pending on that matter.

The legendary producer has been taking it easy since his health scare last month.  The 55-year-old was rushed to the hospital for a brain aneurysm, where he spent days recovering in the ICU at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital.  

Weeks after, the Beats By Dre mogul was spotted in better spirits with the mother of Omarion’s children, Apryl Jones, where the two spent time at an expensive restaurant on a romantic date. 

Perhaps she’s redirecting the blood pressure to other parts of his body as part of his therapy. 

