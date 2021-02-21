Shots Reportedly Fired During Roddy Ricch & 42 Dugg Video Shoot, 3 People Hurt

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Gunfire erupted during a video shoot for Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg on Sunday (February 21) in Atlanta. Although the two stars weren’t injured, three people were shot and taken to a local area hospital.

According to numerous reports, officers responded to a call of shots fired around 4 p.m. local time. One man was still on the scene suffering from a grazed bullet wound. Two other men drove themselves to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Music video set turns into crime scene as someone opens fire. At least 3 people shot and two now in the hospital. LIVE report next at 6pm pic.twitter.com/4Vymo4vX2e — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 21, 2021

It’s not known if Dugg or Roddy were on set at the time of the shooting.

This story is developing.

