Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Is Back, Back-Backin’ It Up On Pardison Fontaine

"{That’s my boo. And I really like him!”

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Relationship With Pardison Fontaine

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Welp, Megan Thee Stallion is no longer on the market.

The secret was already out after Megan Thee Stallion fans figured out the two rappers dating after following the bread crumbs they were both leaving in the form of flirtatious messages. Friday (Feb.19) Thee Stallion confirmed she is back, back-banin’ it up on the rapper during an Instagram Live session.

The Houston native spoke about the new relationship with her very loyal and protective fans who were worried about her and ready to ride on her new boo after a video went viral that featured seemingly upset Pardi trying to break down the bathroom door. In the live session, she reassured her fans that everything is fine and that her new boyfriend is “so sweet.” 

“I don’t be liking some of the stuff on the internet,” Thee Stallion said. “People don’t know what the hell they talking about. They just be saying anything. I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi. ‘Cause he is so calm and so sweet. And very, you know. That’s my boo. And I really like him!”

“He’s fine, and he’s big. I like that,” she added while blushing. “He is so perfect, and he would never hurt me. Just so y’all know. One thing about me when I get a boyfriend y’all not about to play with my man. He don’t even be doing nothing to nobody. Y’all ain’t never been turnt up with y’all boyfriend before?”

After the “Big Ole Freak” rapper confirmed the relationship, Pardi shared photos revealing the two spent Valentine’s Day together.

It looks like Pardi’s half-court shot he took back in December confirming his lust for Thee Stallion at the time.

We wish the couple nothing but luck.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Is Back, Back-Backin’ It Up On Pardison Fontaine  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

