Let’s Have A Conversation About The COVID-19 Vaccine [STREAM]

Let's Have A Convo About COVID-19 Vaccine

Communities of color across the City of Houston have been hit disproportionately hard by COVID-19, particularly the African American and Hispanic communities. As the availability of an approved vaccine for COVID-19 approaches, it is essential to address the concerns many people of color have about the vaccine due to various historic and cultural factors.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 has made it difficult to interact with these communities in order to discuss concerns with residents. So our very own Keisha Nicole sat down with Dr. Stephen L. Williams (Director, Houston Health Department), Dr. Napoleon Higgins and Dr. Felicia Jordan to talk about everything there is to know about the vaccine.
Join us at 4 PM on February 10 to see the conversation, learn more about the vaccine and prepare yourself for not only receiving it but getting back to normal.
