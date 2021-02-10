Entertainment News
Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes A Houston Woman Out Of $100K For Tour Expenses

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

A man who clearly has never seen MTV’s Catfish decided to pull the wool over the eyes of one unsuspecting woman in Houston. Per TMZ, a catfish pretending to be Grammy Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars convinced a woman to clean out her bank account to help support him.

The woman told authorities she was 63-years-old when she started an Instagram account back in 2018 and corresponded with a man who claimed to be the “That’s What I Like” singer. After developing a rather serious online relationship, the person asked the woman for money and she entertained his request. She wrote two checks his way worth a combined $100,000.

The scammer was caught after the funds were traced back to his bank account. Chinwendu Azuonwu was arrested on money laundering charges, as was his alleged accomplice Basil Amadi. Both men appeared before a Harris County judge this week.

According to court documents, the woman wrote checks for $10,000 and $90,000 respectively to “Chi Autos” to cover “tour expenses.” The fake Bruno also told the woman he was leaving the tour to come be with her.

Scammers be scammin’.

