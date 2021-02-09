Entertainment News
Natalia Bryant Signs To IMG Models

Natalia Bryant’s face is the perfect combination of her parents, Vanessa and Kobe Bryant. With the height of her father and the smile of her mother, the 18-year-old statuesque beauty has just landed a modeling contract with IMG Models.

 

In an Instagram post, IMG Models wrote, “NOW REPRESENTING: #NataliaBryant! ⭐ “I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.” – @nataliabryant

Although Natalia keeps her Instagram postings to a minimum, you’re able to gather that her family and friends mean a lot to her. We see that she likes to play golf, and we also see that she knows how to take good pictures. He radiant smile shines through in each post. Modeling is definitely on the long list of things that Natalia will accomplish in this lifetime. Between her height and gorgeous features, she’ll be gathering print campaigns and hitting the runway in no time.

This past year has been an emotional rollercoaster for the Bryant family. Between losing the Bryant patriarch, and dealing with family legal drama, the news of Natalia signing with a modeling agency is a breath of fresh air. What do you think? Are you excited about Natalia’s new gig?

 

