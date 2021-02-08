Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Casanova To Be Disciplined For Doing The Junebug Challenge From Prison

Not bad for a man who's facing 15 years behind bars though...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Rapper Casanova at Z107.9 White Out 2019!

Source: @Stretchd_34 of http://www.p3.photography / Radio One Digital

2021 really hasn’t been Casanova’s year as he’s found himself facing some serious charges and could possibly end up doing a long bid when it’s all said and done.

Now TMZ is reporting the 34-year-old Brooklyn rapper has once again run afoul of the law and might end up getting disciplined by authorities for participating in a TikTok “Junebug” dance challenge from behind bars. The challenge itself calls for people to do something similar to the Shmoney Dance in the weirdest locations they can think of. Well, prison is a strange place to partake in the challenge, no? Casanova thought so and after a visitor recorded him doing the challenge and uploading it to social media, authorities weren’t too pleased and are now apparently looking to punish him for having fun in jail.

At least Cas seems to be in good spirits, right?

Jail officials didn’t see it that way, and now he’s facing discipline. Westchester County Correction Commissioner Joseph Spano says Casanova’s video visitation privileges have been yanked … turns out recording videos and taking pics during a visit are prohibited.
That’s not Casanova’s only problem … he faces another disciplinary charge for not wearing a mask during the video visit.TMZ reached out to Casanova’s attorney, James Kousouros who had this to say about the situation.

“I am unaware of the specific allegations however, this does appear to be a harmless infraction under the circumstances. These fellas are in prison, with no visits or meaningful contact with their loved ones. It is unimaginably difficult to keep your spirits and faith under such circumstances.”

Deadass.

What kind of disciplinary action Cas faces is unknown but Lord knows it’s really not that serious.

Casanova To Be Disciplined For Doing The Junebug Challenge From Prison  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Casanova

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
7 of Anderson .Paak’s Must-Watch Live Performances To…
 6 hours ago
02.08.21
#BRUHNews: YouTuber Catches Fatal Fade While Attempting A…
 8 hours ago
02.08.21
Casanova To Be Disciplined For Doing The Junebug…
 9 hours ago
02.08.21
12 items
The Weeknd’s Expensive Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime…
 12 hours ago
02.08.21
The Trailer For ‘The Falcon And The Winter…
 13 hours ago
02.08.21
Diddy Sues Sean John for $25 Million
 14 hours ago
02.08.21
Drake Stars In State Farm Commercial [VIDEO]
 15 hours ago
02.08.21
What She Wore: Jazmine Sullivan at The Super…
 1 day ago
02.08.21
15 items
Yellow Bone Ain’t What He Want?: Twitter Reacts…
 1 day ago
02.08.21
T.I. and Tiny’s VH1 Reality Show Production Suspended…
 2 days ago
02.07.21
Cardi B Responds To Claims Of Lifting “Up”…
 2 days ago
02.07.21
15 items
#GorillaGlueGirl: Tessica AKA Gorilla Glue Girl Undergoing Medical…
 2 days ago
02.07.21
Nelly Responds To Ali’s Claims He Finessed The…
 3 days ago
02.06.21
Kevin Hart Facing $390K Lawsuit For Missing Show…
 3 days ago
02.06.21
15 items
Director Sam Levinson Addresses ‘Malcolm & Marie’ Backlash,…
 3 days ago
02.06.21
Kandi Burruss Makes Milk Look Like A 4-Course…
 4 days ago
02.05.21
Photos
Close