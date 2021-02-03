Entertainment News
Down Low: R. Kelly’s Associate Pleads Guilty To Bribing A Witness

Another co-defendant goes down.

R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

The story of R. Kelly’s allegedly underhanded movements to get free just continues to get longer and longer. One of his friends is now in trouble for attempting to make a potential witness and testifier an offer they couldn’t refuse.

As spotted on Page Six the “Step In The Name Of Love” singer’s associate is now wrapped up in his legal troubles. On Tuesday, February 2, Richard Arline pleaded guilty to bribery. During a virtual hearing in Brooklyn federal court the 31-year-old admitted he was one of Kelly’s henchmen when it came to hushing someone who could potentially derail any chances of the crooner being found innocent.

“Me and another person offered Jane Doe money for her to not go forward with her complaint or testimony against Robert Kelly,” he said. “I knew what I did was wrong.” The co-defendant went on to detail how Kelly was in on the play. “Rob, if I had talked to Rob on the phone and Rob got the money, he gonna pay [first name of Jane Doe] to be quiet,” Arline said in documents. “Like if I had a way to talk to Rob, being next to him, and telling him what’s going on, without nobody listening to, no feds, nobody, he gonna pay her ass off to be quiet. She got too much. She got too much.”

Arline’s case is related to Kelly’s Mann Act Transportation, Mann Acts Coercion and Enticement charges. Arline is facing up to 15 years of prison time. He’ll learn his fate this summer since sentencing is set for June 9.

 

R. Kelly

