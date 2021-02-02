Ari Fletcher Confirms Breakup with MoneyBagg Yo

2021 is not looking good for relationships. Ari Fletcher has confirmed that she and Moneybagg Yo have called it quits. Ari made the announcement of the breakup on Twitter.
“He single y’all he want y’all to know so bad,” Ari tweeted.
Ari went on to say in another tweet, “He broke my heart. I’m so depressed”.
He single y’all he want y’all to know so bad. https://t.co/pe0KxT8my2
— KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) January 30, 2021
He broke my heart. I’m so depressed.
— KYLESISTER (@AriTheDon) January 30, 2021
News of the couple’s breakup comes just days after fans noticed the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Alexis Skyy Says She Paved Way For “These B*tches” & Ari Fletcher Wants A Word
Alexis Skyy Says She Paved Way For “These B*tches” & Ari Fletcher Wants A Word
Damn Ari and Alexis Sky going at it but I canceled Alexis Sky after she used her daughter for a story line knowing Fetty wasn’t her baby daddy that WHOLE time that’s sick af exploiting her daughter for some MF MONEY smh— NINMAH (@ninmahchaplin) February 22, 2020
Ari tryna treat Alexis Sky ain’t necessary. The fans starting shit not Alexis. Bitches like Alexis Sky and Bernice Burgos DID pave the way for Instagram girls... just cuz yo bag higher don’t mean she ain’t been did this shit.— Ms January ❄️ (@JukuBabyy) February 22, 2020
Alexis sky and Ari beefin..... pic.twitter.com/S6Jzk4AMKq— Waveón Delacroix (@JaySmoovness) February 22, 2020
Alexis sky look way better than Ari so she should just sit down somewhere— ITS TAI 2 U ❤️ (@theylovetaii) February 22, 2020
Ari act so weird when Tae start getting close with other girls. 🌝 that’s the only reason why she arguing with Alexis anyways lol pic.twitter.com/B7RxJZZczl— Ju. (@Iickthegun) February 22, 2020
Alexis Sky looks better than Ari but im minding my fucking business cause I like both of them 😂— 🅱️ (@YOUAdore_Nasha) February 22, 2020
All them IG models wear the same exact shit why Ari tryna make it seem like Alexis “copying” her like you JUST got in the game— TRAyWAy (@_trajana) February 22, 2020
they on ig arguing about who paved the way.... to dating celebrities then becoming one...it’s ari stans vs alexis sky stans vs blac chyna and amber rose stans on this beautiful saturday 🤕— G (@GNVZT) February 22, 2020
so mfs think alexis sky copied ari’s style?¿ all these women be looking the same lmao so-— the barb (@ojae__) February 22, 2020
I hope this Alexis Sky and Ari beef turns into them kissing to make up pic.twitter.com/GLsmUvDTar— Johnny Muldoon (@LCyance) February 22, 2020
Now ari you was shading Megan now Alexis come on— It'sGettingWeird‼️ (@DonDivaaaaaaaa1) February 22, 2020
Ari insinuating Alexis Sky is trying to be like her😒🤔🤨iont see it or get why she feel that way. Alexis been doing this shit. I never looked at Alexis and got an Ari Vibe , Never!— 💞 𝒟 𝑅𝑒𝓃𝑒𝑒 💞 (@StallionSized) February 22, 2020
Ari needs to shut her nut ass up lmao. Alexis Sky been badder. don’t nobody wanna be like your over aggressive ass girl— lani. 🦚 (@birkinpussyyy) February 22, 2020
Alexis Sky said she paved the way 😂 baby Blac Chyna and miracle watts would like to have a word 😂— 🧸 (@JenayCatherine_) February 22, 2020
Ppl writing Alexis Sky back like “Period pooh. You been doing this” Doing what exactly? Looking good, taking pics and fucking with rappers? The bar is in HELL lmao— Toni Antoinette Marie Childs (@DivineAmbition) February 22, 2020
Alexis sky trying to pave the way pic.twitter.com/EELa2jgWKV— John (@iam_johnw) February 22, 2020
Damn Ari and Alexis Sky going at it but I canceled Alexis Sky after she used her daughter for a story line knowing Fetty wasn’t her baby daddy that WHOLE time that’s sick af exploiting her daughter for some MF MONEY smh— NINMAH (@ninmahchaplin) February 22, 2020
Alexis Sky vs Ari (Old Thottie vs New Gen Thottie) pic.twitter.com/0CwVRAqwWc— UDN (@UKDrillNews) February 22, 2020
Ari Fletcher Confirms Breakup with MoneyBagg Yo was originally published on kysdc.com