Kelly Rowland Gives Birth To Baby Boy, Noah Jon

Congrats to Kelly Rowland!

The former Destiny’s Child singer gave birth to her second son, Noah Jon Weatherspoon on January 21. She shared a photo of the beautiful baby boy alongside his older brother Titan on Saturday (January 30).

“On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us!” she wrote on Twitter. “We are truly grateful! 1•21•21 8:13pm 7lbs. 8oz 19in.”

The bouncing baby is the second for Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon who already have 6-year-old Titan Jewell in the fold. Speaking with PEOPLE in October 2020, the Destiny’s Child alum said she and her hubby didn’t know how long the pandemic was going to last so … why not try for a second child?

“Me and my husband were in the middle of COVID just like everybody else … and there’s not much to do in the house,” she joked at the time. “We were like, ‘We’ll just try for a baby, we’ll see what happens because we don’t know how long this is gonna last.’ ”

She added, “Literally, by the grace of God, God blessed us with a new life. We’re just really excited.”

The real kicker? Watching her oldest son be ready to become a big brother. “Titan already named the baby. He knows what he’s having and he is excited,” Rowland said. “But when the baby’s here, that’s when you’re really gonna know what the deal is, because he’s used to all the attention.”

