Chloe Bailey Celebrates Hitting 1 Million Followers With A Sexy #SilhouetteChallenge Video

The Box Houston Featured Video
Varietys Power Of Young Hollywood

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

Watch out world, she’s grown now! Chloe Bailey breaks the internet once again.

After posting her rendition of the #BussItChallenge last week, the 22-year-old singer/actress has returned with what she calls a “special performance” to celebrate hitting 1 million followers on Instagram.

Now she’s showing off her svelte figure in the newly viral #SilhouetteChallenge to the tune of Jeremih’s “F*ck You All The Time.”

Check out the sexy clip below.

Just in case you missed her #BussItChallenge video (and we don’t know how you could’ve), you can check that out below as well.

[caption id="attachment_939392" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Erica Banks / Erica Banks[/caption] Erica Banks is enjoying a nice little run with her 2020 single “Buss It” becoming the backdrop to one of this year’s best social media moments so far in the #BussItChallenge. Banks joined in on the phone, along with Gabrielle Union, Monica, and more doing their best drop it low set. Banks, who hails from the Dallas suburb of DeSoto, Texas, released “Buss It” in the middle of 2020 when clubs across the nation were all but shut down save for a few select cities we won’t name. It could be assumed that the song didn’t go wide due to the lack of shows and opportunities for people to turn up to the track in public. TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram have been effective in moving the culture forward and that’s been true for Banks’ single. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! In an Instagram video, Banks took on the challenge gamely and then handed out props to others who joined in on the fun. Truth be told, 2021 needed a reset after that B.S. at the U.S. Capitol last week and this was just the thing. Check out the star-studded #BussItChallenge videos below. And keep running up Erica Banks’ “Buss It” below and on all streaming platforms. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOoHJ_ZXlJU — Photo: Getty

Chloe Bailey Celebrates Hitting 1 Million Followers With A Sexy #SilhouetteChallenge Video  was originally published on 92q.com

Chloe Bailey , Chloe x Halle

