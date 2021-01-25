Entertainment News
Teyana Taylor Launches Her First Collection With PLT As Their Creative Director

The Box Houston Featured Video
Teyana Taylor's Birthday Party

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

Teyana Taylor may have put music on the shelf, but her roll as PrettyLittleThing’s Creative Director is in full swing. Today the 30-year-old singer, actor, dancer, director and designer will launch her first PLT collection of 2021 with the brand.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, Teyana gave us a glimpse of what’s to come with this collection. In her most recent post she wrote, “Good moaninnnnn from the sweetest 16 to da dirtiest 30! 🤩 #PLTXTEYANA @prettylittlething DROPPING TODAY AT 11AM EST!!!! ALL SIZES WILL BE AVAIL!! 📸: @sycroix P.S. my day ones know where this bike is from, YES I STILL HAVE IT! 😂

For longtime TT fans, Teyana is referencing the bike she received during her episode of My Super Sweet 16. In a full circle moment, she connects her debut TV appearance with her new career venture as a Creative Director for PLT.

 

The PLT X Teyana collection completely speaks to Taylor’s sexy, androgynous style. Matching sets, comfortable monochrome looks, and tons of layers are just a few of the highlights from the collaboration.  PLT X Teyana is fun, versatile, and not for anyone who is afraid to show a little skin. Ranging in all sizes, there is something here for every type of woman.

 

You can shop the PLT X Teyana collection today. What do you think? Will you be shopping these looks?

Teyana Taylor Launches Her First Collection With PLT As Their Creative Director

