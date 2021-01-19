Entertainment News
Wale Talks Politics In His Latest Cut “Good Vibez”

In just one day the 4-year nightmare we've been put through will finally come to an end...

Savage Mode 2 Official Album Release

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

In just 24 hours Joe Biden will be sworn into highest office in the land and finally ending the Trump era after four horribly long and racially divisive years.

Like the majority of us, Wale‘s had enough of the last 1,461 days of this chaotic style of “governing” that this Trump administration has overseen and expressed as much in his latest cut, “Good Vibez.” The hook says it all by simply stating “And I’m so tiiiired / All I need is good viiiibes / Sh*t ain’t right on this siiiide / All my n*ggas dyin’ and the President be lyin’/I got za and it’s raw, wanna fly!’” before he goes on to slander Terry Crews and talking about the insurrection that took place in Washington on January 6th.

“I seen the Capi-tol building filled with a bunch of rioters, looters and suped-up white people gettin’ too rowdy/You do that and you Black, they gonna clap you and hug your mommy, like/”Cool story,” who country been cold ’bout it/Tell Tomi Lahren and Candace Owens it’s nothin.’”

Wale knows the deal.

Check out “Good Vibes” below and let us know your thoughts on the track.

Wale Talks Politics In His Latest Cut “Good Vibez”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

