Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Aaliyah Songs

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Aaliyah Appears At The Vibe Magazine Fashion Show

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

This year marks 20 years since we lost Aaliyah. But today (January 16), we’re celebrating the singer on what would have been her 42nd birthday.

Baby Girl may no longer be with us, but her music (what we can find of it) keeps her legacy alive.

We invite you to test your knowledge of some of Aaliyah’s greatest hits in our Finish The Lyric quiz below.

See Also: 20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Aaliyah

See Also: ‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah: ‘She Was Charming And Beautiful’

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

17 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture

Continue reading 17 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture

17 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Aaliyah Songs  was originally published on 92q.com

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kanye West’s YEEZY Brand Suing Summer Intern For…
 10 hours ago
01.16.21
Wendy Williams Admits Ex-Husband Was Serial Cheater
 12 hours ago
01.16.21
Quincy Jones Hand And Footprint Ceremony
Dr. Dre Reportedly Released From ICU Following Brain…
 1 day ago
01.15.21
12 items
Pearly Whites Bih: Plies Shows Off Teeth After…
 1 day ago
01.15.21
5 Times Regina King Gave Us High Fashion…
 2 days ago
01.15.21
Life Is Good: Drake Shows Off Muscles While…
 2 days ago
01.15.21
Cardi B Lands Her First Leading Role
 2 days ago
01.15.21
Urban Meyer Coming Out of Retirement To Coach…
 2 days ago
01.15.21
10 items
Bring It Back: Giving Atlanta Hip-Hop Trio Travis…
 2 days ago
01.15.21
Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter…
 2 days ago
01.14.21
NeNe Leakes Shares Behind-The-Scenes Drama Leading To Leaving…
 2 days ago
01.14.21
Erica Banks Sounds Off Over Renewed Interest In…
 2 days ago
01.15.21
Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Candy Hearts Valentine’s Day…
 3 days ago
01.14.21
YFN Lucci Turns Himself In On Murder Charges
 3 days ago
01.14.21
I Watch ‘Bridgerton’ For The Duke Of Hastings
 3 days ago
01.13.21
Tommicus Walker Shares Message To LeToya Luckett’s “Stanky…
 3 days ago
01.13.21
Photos
Close