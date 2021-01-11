HOU Got Next: Win A $2,500 Artist Package For January!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

New year, New artist prizes.

HOU Got Next is kicking off 2021 with the chance for an artist to take home a $2,500 package! Curators, you know how it goes. The top curator, i.e. who rates the most tracks will win $100 and it’s really simple and easy.

You can UPLOAD your track HERE and curators, RATE tracks HERE. Remember to check the leaderboard to see where your position is to see if you’ll be taking home $2,500 for being the top artist OR $100 for being the top curator!

See official rules for ARTISTS and CURATORS on the next page.

