Ashanti Feels ‘Grateful’ After She Tests Negative For COVID-19

Ashanti‘s start to 2021 is a lot better than her end to 2020. The singer, who contracted COVID-19 in mid-December, shared on Instagram Friday (January 1) she as well as her parents had recently tested negative.

“Starting off the new year Amazing and Covid free!!!” she wrote. “Got my negative results back 2 days ago! Happy New Year y’all!!!”

She captioned the post, “Feeling grateful. My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start of the New Year healthy, happy & loved.”

The singer added in a follow-up post it was the first New Year’s she had spent at home.

“This is the first time in over a decade I actually spent New Year’s Eve/ The New Year at home,” the “Rain On Me” singer wrote. “It has shown me that your life literally can change in the blink of an eye.”

On December 12, Ashanti revealed she tested positive hours before her Verzuz celebration with Keysha Cole was set to place. The announcement prompted Verzuz to postpone the event and reschedule it for January 9.

