Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dr. Drew Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Originally Downplaying Virus

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Dr. Drew

Source: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Dr. Drew Pinsky, who downplayed COVID-19 back in March and described it once as a “press-induced panic,” revealed he tested positive on Wednesday (December 30).

In an Instagram post, Dr. Drew said he’s had strong symptoms of the coronavirus since Saturday. On Tuesday (December 29), his test came back positive. His wife and children have tested negative for the virus which has claimed the lives of over 300,000 Americans since March.

“Thanks for checking in on me, I appreciate all the kind shout-outs,” he said.

The 62-year-old Pinsky starred in the VH1 reality series Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, pushing him to national prominence as the celeb doc who examined the addictive disorders of certain celebrities. He apologized in April for his prior statements where he downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus.

“I wish I had gotten it right, but I got it wrong,” Pinsky said.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19

Dr. Drew Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Originally Downplaying Virus  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Best of 2020: Here Are The Top 5…
 8 hours ago
12.31.20
Cardi B Calls Out Kids Show ‘Peppa Pig’…
 16 hours ago
12.31.20
Dr. Drew Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Originally…
 20 hours ago
12.31.20
Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
DJ Mustard Details Testing Positive For COVID-19: ‘Send…
 22 hours ago
12.30.20
Best of 2020: Here Are The Top Hair…
 1 day ago
12.31.20
Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Came When The World Needed…
 1 day ago
12.30.20
Report: Dancer & “Breakin” Star Adolfo “Shabba-Doo” Quiñones…
 1 day ago
12.30.20
J. Cole Posts Cryptic Instagram Post, Still Hinting…
 1 day ago
12.30.20
Diddy Opening Up Wallet To Help Miami Residents…
 1 day ago
12.30.20
She Gets It From Her Mama: Kenya Moore…
 1 day ago
12.30.20
15 items
High School Principal Joe Clark, Immortalized In ‘Lean…
 1 day ago
12.30.20
Karrueche Tran Launches An Athleisure Collection With PrettyLittleThing
 1 day ago
12.30.20
Tyrese Gibson, Wife Samantha Announce Split [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
12.30.20
Beyoncé Gave 2020 The Middle Finger With This…
 1 day ago
12.30.20
Rick Ross Says 50 Cent Is Washed Musically…
 2 days ago
12.29.20
21 items
21 Inspirational Quotes To Take With You In…
 2 days ago
12.30.20
Photos
Close