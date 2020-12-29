Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

French Montana Reveals He Gave Up Alcohol After 2019 Health Scare

Giving up alcohol is easier said than done, so applaud this man...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
iHeartradio Music Festival Las Vegas

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

For many people giving up alcohol can prove to be the hardest habit to kick in a lifetime, but the decision becomes a no brainer whenever drinking becomes a life-threatening vice. Just ask French Montana.

In XXL‘s latest cover story, the “Unforgettable” rapper revealed that he hasn’t picked up a drink in over a year due to damage that his partying lifestyle had wrought on his health. It was just a year ago that French Montana found himself laid up in the hospital during the Thanksgiving holidays and though he’d develop a habit of drinking and poppin’ percs like Tic-Tacs, doctors told him alcohol could prove to be the most fatal of the two.

Knowing he had to make that lifestyle change that many refuse to commit to (addiction is the worst), Montana chose his health over having a “good time” and hasn’t looked back since.

‘Look, as I hard I was going on my grind, I’m ’bout to go on myself. And put everybody I was putting in the front on the back burner and put myself in that seat. And I just, you know, I just did French 2.0. And this is how I changed it. Stepped back, took two steps back, didn’t drop no music, detox from social media…everybody is drugged up…Everything got control of my life but me, you know what I’m saying? It was a mixture of things, you know what I’m saying? And I think that was like the hardest thing I ever did in my life, to snatch myself back…So, for me to stop everything and just step back, that was like one of my biggest accomplishments. Top two, it’s after taking my mother back to Africa…So that was the day, it was Nov. 21, [2019] last year. And since that day, I never had a drink. I just made a year.”

Congratulations to the Bronx rapper for having the willpower to keep from falling off the wagon. Whether or not he’s kept from indulging in other “recreational activities” is anyone’s guess, but at least he’s been able to keep his physical degree alcohol free. Hopefully he’ll be able to keep it that way once Max B hits home and the celebration to life really begins.

French Montana Reveals He Gave Up Alcohol After 2019 Health Scare  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

french montana

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Rick Ross Says 50 Cent Is Washed Musically…
 9 hours ago
12.29.20
Diddy Cancels Annual NYE Party Due To COVID-19
 11 hours ago
12.29.20
French Montana Reveals He Gave Up Alcohol After…
 13 hours ago
12.29.20
Lil Pump Banned From JetBlue For Refusal To…
 15 hours ago
12.29.20
15 items
Meek Mill Goes On Late Night Clubhouse Rant,…
 15 hours ago
12.29.20
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Welcome Baby Girl
 17 hours ago
12.29.20
‘Full House’ Aunt Becky Released From Prison And…
 1 day ago
12.29.20
8 items
Young Thug Says Jay-Z Doesn’t Have 30 Songs,…
 1 day ago
12.29.20
Funkfest 2020
Master P, Baron Davis In Talks To Purchase…
 1 day ago
12.28.20
Donald Trump Fully Pardons Snoop Dogg’s Former Producer…
 1 day ago
12.29.20
27 items
Here Are All The Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies…
 1 day ago
12.28.20
Serena Williams Donating 100% Net Proceeds From Her…
 2 days ago
12.29.20
Cardi B Settles Two-Year $30M Lawsuit With Former…
 2 days ago
12.28.20
Mulatto & 21 Savage Rumored To Be Booed…
 2 days ago
12.28.20
15 items
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Sequel Fast-Tracked Despite Mixed Reviews
 2 days ago
12.28.20
Lebron & Savannah James
LeBron & Savannah James Call Out Fake Reports…
 2 days ago
12.28.20
Photos
Close