Diddy Cancels Annual NYE Party Due To COVID-19

There is nothing you can do or say to change his mind.

Sean "Diddy" Combs And CIROC Ultra-Premium Vodka Host New Year's Eve Party On Star Island In Miami, FL.

Sorry fellow tone-deaf rappers and entertainers that are still partying during a panoramic, oops we mean pandemic, Diddy won’t be giving you something to do on New Year’s Eve.

Taking to Instagram, the mogul announced via his Instagram account that he wouldn’t be holding his annual New Year’s Eve bash, and nobody is going to change his mind. The Bad Boy general shared a notice stating:

“TO ALL MY FRIENDS: In efforts to keep everyone safe & healthy, unfortunately, WE ARE NOT HAVING A NYE PARTY THIS YEAR! I hope everyone had a blessed holiday and wish you all the best for the new year!”

The caption hammered home just how serious he is about the annual party where dubious amounts of champagne, Ciroc, and Deleón Tequila are supplied is not happening.

The decision is a no-brainer as the country is currently getting its a** kicked by COVID-19. Hospitals are struggling to treat the surge of Americans who have caught the contagious virus who traveled to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas despite experts urging them not to.

Diddy’s parties are legendary in the entertainment circles boasting guests like JAY-Z, Beyconé, Rick Ross, Jimmy Iovine, Drake, Jermaine Dupri, Kelly Rowland, Rick Rubin, and every other rapper and Black entertainer you can think off.

While Diddy does deserve kudos for making the right decision in this case, he has been a habitual line stepper of doing too damn much in the middle of a pandemic brigade. The rapper/producer/mogul hasn’t been shy about sharing his shenanigans on the gram either. Just recently, he held a rather large gather to celebrate his mother’s birthday, gifting her a $1 million check and Bently.

Diddy, his family, and friends celebrated his 51st birthday with a big bash in the Turks & Caicos back in November that featured a fireworks display. He was also filmed dancing the night away with his sons at Teyana Taylor’s mask-less 30th birthday celebration.

Again, shoutout to Diddy for making the right call here.

Diddy Cancels Annual NYE Party Due To COVID-19

