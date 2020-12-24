Entertainment News
Megan Thee Stallion Partners With Coach To Gift Coats And Care Packages In Houston

The Box Houston Featured Video
The Late Late Show with James Corden...

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Tis’ the season of giving!

As an active brand ambassador for Coach, Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with the retailer to give back to her Houston community. In an Instagram post, the award-winning rapper showed a picture of herself dressed in all black, with Coach gift boxes in her hand.

The caption read, “Proud to partner with @coach and the YWCA for the senior gifting program for women in my city of HOUSTON 🤘🏾 We’re gifting coats and care packages to everyone that needs them 💙 Happy HotGirl Holidays 🎁 #coachholiday”

In a few video’s posted to the Coach instagram page, they showed Meg giving tips on what a Hot girl should get from the Coach store.

Megan has been in the philanthropic spirit lately. Back in October, she offered 2 $10,000 scholarships to women of color pursuing a degree in any field of interest. Just last week it was announced that she was teaming up with Cash App to give away $1 million in Bitcoin.

In a tweet she wrote, “Thee Hot Girl coach is OFFICIALLY on team @Cashapp! To celebrate I’m giving $1 MILLION in Bitcoin to as many hotties as I can! Will be giving out this million units until its gone, so drop your $cashapp below w #BITCOINMEG to get a piece.”

Back in August, Megan and Cardi B celebrated the success of their chart-topping song “WAP” with a $1 Million Cash App giveaway. Empowering women and pouring back into her community has been a huge focus for Megan over the last year. As the 25-year-old star continues to partner with brands, she makes sure there is an element of philanthropy tied into her mission.

Megan had a tumultuous year between her physical assault and the public backlash of how the situation was handled. Instead of focusing on the negative, she transmuted that energy into something positive. She’s used her platform as a way to give back, empower women, and speak up against the lack of respect women of color often face.

As we go through our very first Covid Christmas, it is a privilege to be able to give back to communities that are suffering. I am grateful for people like Megan who continuously use their platform for good.

