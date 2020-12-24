Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome Baby Boy, Ice Davis

Ice Ice Baby is here.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s just earned a +1 to their family. The couple announced the arrival of their new son, Ice Davis.

Per current Hip-Hop power couple protocol, they made the announcement via social media. Guwop’s wife took to IG to announce the arrival.

“He’s here!!!!!!!!!!

ICE DAVIS🧊

12/23/20

7lbs

#ThankYouLord

OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT👶,” was the caption she used for a couple of her maternity shoot photos.

Pround papa Gucci followed by bigging up his better half.

“My wife just gave me a 7lb 1oz baby boy named ICE DAVIS thank u 😘🏹 he is here!!!!!!,” he tweeted.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

This story is developing. 

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome Baby Boy, Ice Davis  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

gucci mane , Keyshia Ka’oir

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome Baby Boy,…
 2 hours ago
12.24.20
John “Ecstasy” Fletcher Of Whodini Reportedly Passes Away
 20 hours ago
12.23.20
20 items
Quavo Gifts Saweetie A Fresh Bentley, Pocket Watching…
 20 hours ago
12.23.20
Big Sean Named Creative Director of Innovation For…
 20 hours ago
12.23.20
21 Savage & Black Santa Release Limited Holiday…
 20 hours ago
12.24.20
Lil Wayne Addresses Grammy Snub: ‘Am I Not…
 23 hours ago
12.23.20
Travis Scott Houston Toy Drive
Travis Scott Gives Back With Holiday Toy &…
 1 day ago
12.23.20
N.E.R.D. Alert: 11 Things We Learned From Pharrell…
 1 day ago
12.23.20
Ja Rule Says 50 Cent Doesn’t Want “The…
 2 days ago
12.22.20
‘Power Book II’ Actress LaToya Tonodeo Details Her…
 2 days ago
12.22.20
DaBaby Plans On Retiring From Rap Kinda Soon
 2 days ago
12.22.20
Playboi Carti’s ‘Whole Lotta Red’ To Drop On…
 2 days ago
12.22.20
Coming 2 America Production Stills
Watch The Trailer For ‘Coming 2 America’ [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
12.22.20
The Game’s Manager Wack 100 Gets Into Bloody…
 3 days ago
12.22.20
20 items
With Great Power Comes Plenty of Jokes, Black…
 3 days ago
12.21.20
E-40 & Too $hort Put The World On…
 3 days ago
12.21.20
Photos
Close