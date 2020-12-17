The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to our girl Keshia Knight Pulliam! This week Pulliam revealed her honey Brad James popped the question and she said yes!

A rep for “The Cosby Show” actress confirmed the happy news in a PEOPLE exclusive, revealing that James proposed earlier this month in Atlanta with a custom diamond eternity band made by Fevzi, of Aydin Jewelers.

James and Pulliam celebrated the exciting occasion with immediate family, including Ella, Pulliam’s 3-year-old daughter from her marriage to Ed Hartwell, during a “magical, intimate, COVID compliant evening filled with love” courtesy of event planner Scoobie West.

“Keisha and Brad are excited to find their happily ever after,” adds her rep.

RELATED NEWS: Keshia Knight-Pulliam Confirms She’s Dating Actor Brad James [PHOTO]

Keisha and Brad each shared the news using their favorite photo from the engagement dinner, which includes little Ella.

Keisha’s caption read:

I said Yes!! I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames !!!!This is my favorite photo from our magical engagement dinner. My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day. Thank you for helping us share the good news @people & thank you to everyone who made this day possible. Oh…. Now make sure you go VOTE GA!!!!!

James’ caption included some sweet sailing metaphors:

Boats and ships are safe in harbor, but that’s not why they’re built… Hitting the waters with my @keshiaknightpulliam.

According to PEOPLE, the pair started dating last year after meeting on the set of the TV movie ‘Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.’ Both actors have been previously married, but Pulliam says those experiences have only helped her and her fiancé put a greater value on what they’ve found together.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

This story was originally published on Bossip.com.

Keshia Knight-Pulliam Engaged To Brad James! [PHOTO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: