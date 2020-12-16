Constable Alan Rosen’s Holiday Workshop Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway

Register now to make sure your child does not go without presents to open this holiday season!

We know the pandemic is impacting so many families. That’s why we will be giving thousands of toys to children from across the greater Houston area and Harris County.

Things to know:

· Anyone can register – Children must be aged 3-11 years old

· You must pre-register and receive confirmation

· You will be given date and location upon registration confirmation

· You must bring your children on the day of the event