H-Town
HomeH-Town

Constable Alan Rosen’s Holiday Workshop Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Constable Alan Rosen's Holiday Workshop Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway

Source: Harris County Precinct 1 / Harris County Precinct 1

Constable Alan Rosen’s Holiday Workshop presents:
THE 2020 **BIG** Drive-thru Holiday Toy Giveaway
Register now to make sure your child does not go without presents to open this holiday season!
We know the pandemic is impacting so many families. That’s why we will be giving thousands of toys to children from across the greater Houston area and Harris County.
Things to know:
· Anyone can register – Children must be aged 3-11 years old
· You must pre-register and receive confirmation
· You will be given date and location upon registration confirmation
· You must bring your children on the day of the event
That’s it!
You will be given a time and location at which you can pick up the presents. It will be a no-contact, safe, drive-thru event.
Please call (713) 755-3372 or email Toni.Mascione@cn1.hctx.net.
This event is a collaboration with Constable Rosen, the Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office, Senator John Whitmire, and Erica Davis – Trustee-elect, Harris County Board of Education, Position 5.
*****
Regístrese ahora para asegurarse de que su hijo no se quede sin regalos para abrir esta temporada festiva.
Cosas que saber:
· Cualquiera puede registrarse – Los niños deben tener entre 3 y 11 años
· Debes preinscribirte y recibir confirmación
· Se le dará la fecha y el lugar después de la confirmación del registro
· Debes traer a tus hijos el día del evento
¡Eso es!
Se le dará una hora y un lugar en el que podrá recoger los regalos. Será un evento de drive-thru seguro y sin contacto.
Llame al (713) 755-3372 o envíe un correo electrónico a Toni.Mascione@cn1.hctx.net.

Constable Alan Rosen’s Holiday Workshop Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Tyler Perry Donates $100K Toward Legal Fees For…
 2 hours ago
12.16.20
Mike Tyson Feels Partly Responsible For Tupac Shakur’s…
 15 hours ago
12.15.20
Fab In Concert
GS9 Rapper & Bobby Shmurda Affiliate Rowdy Rebel…
 17 hours ago
12.15.20
Lamar Jackson Denies He Dropped A Deuce During…
 19 hours ago
12.15.20
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land Multi-Year Podcast…
 20 hours ago
12.15.20
Fenty Beauty To Launch Their First Ever Powder…
 21 hours ago
12.15.20
15 items
Lizzo Hits Back At Critics Who Slammed Her…
 21 hours ago
12.15.20
Chadwick Boseman Shines As Levee In ‘Ma Rainey’s…
 21 hours ago
12.15.20
Drew Sidora Details How Nicki Minaj Body Shamed…
 22 hours ago
12.15.20
Barack Obama Recites Lyrics To ‘Lose Yourself’ &…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
E-40 & Too $hort Prepare For A Bay…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
Fans Celebrate 7 Years Of “Beyoncé” With These…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
19 items
19 Powerful Pictures From The Casey Goodson Protest…
 2 days ago
12.15.20
Fendi Gifted Nicki Minaj A Bossed Up Baby…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
These 5 Black-Owned Businesses Offer The Perfect Holiday…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
Inspire U: Is This A Moment Or Movement?
 2 days ago
12.14.20
Photos
Close