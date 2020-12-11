Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Wayne Reportedly Sold His Master Recordings For $100M

Getting sue for $20 millions leads to extra tea.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Liev Schreiber with musical guest Lil Wayne hosts the 44th season episode 5 NBC&apos;s &apos;Saturday Night Live&apos;

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Lil Wayne is getting sued for a cool $20 million, at least, by one of his ex-managers. But the interesting caveat is that Tunechi allegedly sold his masters to the Universal Music Group for over $100M.

That’s kind of a big deal, and it sounds like a steal.

According to TMZ, Wayne allegedly stiffed Ronald Sweeney out of money he was due after helping Tunechi renegotiate his deal with Cash Money Records. Reportedly, Sweeney was hired back in 2005 and helped sort out the drama between Lil Wayne, Cash Money and the rapper’s Young Money label back in 2018, but he claims he never got all the money he was due.

And this is when the tea gets scorching. Per Sweeney, in 2018 Wayne asked him to fire his longtime manager and childhood buddy Cortez Bryant, and he says he did. The reason was due to a conflict of interest involving Drake and a legal rift with Cash Money. Nevertheless, he claims Bryant and eternal Young Money exec Mack Maine managed to convince Wayne that it was Sweeney who should be let go, and he was, in September 2018.

But TMZ buried the lede since it mentions in passing that Sweeney and his lawyer Ed McPherson believe the rapper is flush with cash because he sold his masters to the Universal Music Group for more than $100 million in June 2020.

That’s a good chunk of change, but considering Lil Wayne’s extensive catalog it seems like a small fraction of the revenue that his albums bring in over time—2006’s Tha Carter III is 6X platinum while 2011’s Tha Carter IV is 5X platinum, for example.

The speculation will naturally be that Lil Wayne is hard up for cash. And that will only be compounded by the rumor that he got paid to endorse the guy who lost the Presidential election. But also, you have to wonder if Cash Money founders Baby and Slim would let something like that happen.

So far, no comment from Lil Wayne’s side.

Lil Wayne Reportedly Sold His Master Recordings For $100M  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

lil wayne

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Disney+ Unveils 100+ New Projects Coming In 2021-2022,…
 4 hours ago
12.11.20
10 items
Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman In ‘Black…
 5 hours ago
12.11.20
Lil Wayne Reportedly Sold His Master Recordings For…
 6 hours ago
12.11.20
Teyana Taylor New Creative Director For Pretty Little…
 8 hours ago
12.11.20
The Rally For Kids With Cancer - The Winner's Circle Gala Dinner - Arrivals
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, Deebo From ‘Friday,’ Passes…
 20 hours ago
12.10.20
Jay-Z’s Monogram Weed Strain Is Available
 23 hours ago
12.10.20
Gabourey Sidibe Claps Back At Twista For Fat…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Only In 2020: Bill Cosby Thanks Boosie For…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
K. Michelle Gets Dragged For Saying She’s Hurt…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Rapper Zoey Dollaz Shot Multiple Times Outside Miami…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Woman Sues R. Kelly For Medical Records, Says…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Valued Over $4 Million After…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
EMPIRE Pre-Grammy Party 2020
21-Year-Old Man Arrested, Charged In Connection With Mo3…
 2 days ago
12.10.20
Dionne Warwick Confirms She’s The One Being Shady…
 2 days ago
12.09.20
Travis Scott Surprises crew and customers at McDonald's for the Launch of The Travis Scott Meal
Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” Makes Houston Rap History…
 2 days ago
12.09.20
Pusha T Says Kanye & Neptunes Handling All…
 2 days ago
12.09.20
Photos
Close