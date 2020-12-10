Entertainment News
Rapper Zoey Dollaz Shot Multiple Times Outside Miami Strip Club

Rappers continue to struggle with the streets and police in 2020...

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Again, Fat Joe recently proclaimed that rappers are “in danger” and from the looks of things, he was onto something as Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz has become the latest entertainer to fall victim to the struggle year known as 2020.

According to HotNewHiphop, Dollaz was shot multiple times last night (Dec. 9) while he was entering the Booby Trap On The River strip club in South Beach. Luckily for the 30-year-old rapper he is in stable condition and expected to survive the shooting.

Local hip-hop journalist Tony M. Centeno, who was written for XXL, Billboard, and more, heard from his sources that the rapper was stable. “My dawg @ZoeyDollaz is a true soulja,” wrote Centeno. “I know he’ll pull through and recover quickly. Praying for him and his family. My sources say Zoey is doing fine after he was shot multiple times while on his way to Booby Trap in Miami last night.”

The shooting comes on the same day that Zoey wished his sister a happy birthday on Instagram and now the post is filled with prayers and well wishes from friends, fans, and family.

Details and information about the attempted murder haven’t been made available but best believe we’ll keep you updated as we get it.

Prayers up for Zoey Dollaz. Keep safe out there, y’all.

Rapper Zoey Dollaz Shot Multiple Times Outside Miami Strip Club

