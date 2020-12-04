CLOSE
Maryland Woman Catches Man Breaking Into Her Apartment While Filming TikTok

Tik Tok

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

A Maryland woman’s encounter with an intruder has gone viral.

It happened back on November 22nd.

Hannah Viverette told NBC Washington she dances to relax every night in her apartment in Hagerstown, recording her moves to share on TikTok.

While recording the video, the man, who police identified as Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, climbed up to her balcony and entered her apartment through an open door.

“When he first opened the door, I was prepared, for a few moments, to die,” Viverette said.

In the video, she yells at the man to leave and runs from her apartment to a neighbor’s apartment. Rodriguez-Gomez then backs out of the apartment. Viverette quickly put two and two together.

“I had seen him before, and it took me about three seconds to put it all together that this is the man that’s out in his truck, that watches me from my balcony, that’s made advances at me, and in that moment, I just knew that it wasn’t going to be good,” Viverette said.

Police questioned and arrested Rodriguez-Gomez on November 24. They said he lives near Viverette. He’s charged with stalking, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

He has since been released on bond. Viverette told NBC Washington she’s scared and wants to move.

Maryland Woman Catches Man Breaking Into Her Apartment While Filming TikTok  was originally published on 92q.com

