HOU Got Next Presents: The Leaderboard Ep. 2 – November 2020 Winner + Reactions [VIDEO]

When we launched HOU Got Next, we did it with an emphasis on highlighting not only upcoming talent but also showcasing the kind of artist relations you don’t get anywhere else. That’s why we’re taking things a step further with The Leaderboard.
The Leaderboard allows artists real-time feedback from industry insiders about their single, what to improve on and what they could take in order to become the next big name in music. This week, we have operations manager Terri Thomas sitting in with LaRonn Harris of Atlantic Records and GT Mayne going over some of your submissions plus announcing the WINNER of November’s Artist Package and top curator.
Stay tuned for December’s prizing and more!
