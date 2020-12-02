CLOSE
Here’s Why The CDC Reduced Quarantine Time From 14 Days To 7-10 Days

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people are now allowed to shorted the quarantine time for people who were exposed to COVID-19.

Previously, those exposed to the virus were recommended to quarantine for 14 days but now can end within “10 days if the person has not developed any symptoms and can end after just seven days if the asymptomatic person also tests negative for the virus,” said Dr. Henry Walke, the agency’s COVID incident manager.

A 10-day quarantine is only advised if the person hasn’t shown any symptoms and can end in seven days if the asymptomatic person tests negative within the 48 hours of the last day of quarantine.

CNBC reports that “a quarantine after 10 days without a negative test leads to about 1% risk of spreading the virus to others” and after a “seven-day quarantine with a negative test, there’s about a 5% chance of spreading the virus”.

Though the days have shortened, the CDC still recommends that the 14-day quarantine is still the best way to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Fox News reported more than 13.5 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 267,000 deaths.

For more information, click here.

Here’s Why The CDC Reduced Quarantine Time From 14 Days To 7-10 Days  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

