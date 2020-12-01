Are A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Dating?

Are Pretty Flacko and Bad Girl Riri knocking designer boots?!

Though no one’s confirmed that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are officially an item, the rumor mill has begun churning that the Harlem rapper and Barbados bombshell made a love connection during their promotional tour for Riri’s Fenty Skin campaign back in July. With the campaign mainly featuring Rocky as the face of the line, many began to speculate that the “L$D” rapper might actually be Riri’s boo thang on the low. Now it seems like they might’ve been on to something.

Page Six is reporting that Hip-Hop’s possibly new “It” couple were spotted spending some time together last Saturday night at the Beatrice Inn in downtown, New York City with their respective crews in tow.

It’s the latest occasion that the pair, who were seated discreetly behind a curtain, have been seen out together since she split from billionaire Hassan Jameel in January.

A$AP might not have Jameel money, but he might have Jameel’s ex-girl and that in itself is priceless.

What y’all think about Rihanna and Rocky possibly being Hip-Hop’s next power couple? Let us know in the comments section.

