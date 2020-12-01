CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Are A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Dating?

We're not mad at this...

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Are Pretty Flacko and Bad Girl Riri knocking designer boots?!

Though no one’s confirmed that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are officially an item, the rumor mill has begun churning that the Harlem rapper and Barbados bombshell made a love connection during their promotional tour for Riri’s Fenty Skin campaign back in July. With the campaign mainly featuring Rocky as the face of the line, many began to speculate that the “L$D” rapper might actually be Riri’s boo thang on the low. Now it seems like they might’ve been on to something.

Page Six is reporting that Hip-Hop’s possibly new “It” couple were spotted spending some time together last Saturday night at the Beatrice Inn in downtown, New York City with their respective crews in tow.

It’s the latest occasion that the pair, who were seated discreetly behind a curtain, have been seen out together since she split from billionaire Hassan Jameel in January.

A$AP might not have Jameel money, but he might have Jameel’s ex-girl and that in itself is priceless.

What y’all think about Rihanna and Rocky possibly being Hip-Hop’s next power couple? Let us know in the comments section.

Are A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Dating?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

a$ap rocky , Rihanna

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
True Kitchen Owner Kevin Kelley Responds To Viral…
 6 hours ago
12.01.20
Ice-T Reveals His “No Masker” Father-In-Law’s Scary Bout…
 7 hours ago
12.01.20
Are A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Dating?
 10 hours ago
12.01.20
Jaden Smith Donates 300 Pairs of Kicks on…
 11 hours ago
12.01.20
Netflix Developing ‘Forty Acres’ Film With Cheo Hodari…
 21 hours ago
12.01.20
Megan Thee Stallion’s Debut Album ‘Good News’ Lands…
 1 day ago
11.30.20
Disney+ Pays Homage To Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’…
 1 day ago
11.30.20
Ari Lennox Creates Jingle With Google To Support…
 1 day ago
11.30.20
Reginae Carter Threw A Massive Fete For Her…
 1 day ago
11.30.20
These Stars Casually Slayed At The 2020 Soul…
 1 day ago
11.30.20
Man Charged With Murder Of 21 Savage’s Brother
 1 day ago
11.30.20
21 items
Dallas Restaurant Owner Goes Viral With Anti-Twerking Video,…
 1 day ago
11.30.20
Bay Area Rapper Lil Yase Shot & Killed…
 1 day ago
11.30.20
14 items
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Ends In…
 2 days ago
11.29.20
18 items
Social Media Reacts To Nate Robinson Getting Knocked…
 3 days ago
11.29.20
12 items
Summer Walker Airs Out Black Men & London…
 3 days ago
11.28.20
Photos
Close