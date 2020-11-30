CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bay Area Rapper Lil Yase Shot & Killed Near Dublin BART Station, Authorities Say

Yase, real name Alexander Mark Antonyyo Jr., was 26.

Lil Yase New IG Pic

Source: Lil Yase / Instagram

Details have emerged regarding the passing of Bay Area rapper Lil Yase. Authorities report that Yase was shot and killed near the Dublin BART station stop over the weekend.

Yase, real name Alexander Mark Antonyyo Jr., was in the Dublin area, which sits east of the bay, early Saturday morning where he was reportedly shot according to the Mercury News. Not much is known about the events that lead up to the shooting, nor has any witness account been produced as of yet.

The News obtained an interview with one of Yase’s business partners at 420 Productions, a music label distributed by Empire. Justin Miranda said that Yase informed him and friends via text messages that he was on his way in to a scheduled recording session.

“That’s the thing that’s really bothering everyone close to us, is that no one knows. We don’t have any idea what he was doing out there,” Miranda said. “Everybody is confused, no one knows what the hell is going on, or what happened.”

Miranda added that Yase had no known enemies and was universally beloved from Los Angeles up to the Bay Area, spending much of his free time playing video games. Miranda also noted that Yase’s successes in music afforded him a viable stream of income and kept him out of the streets.

It is that same understanding that Yase was no longer outside in the streets is what is puzzling his friend, this while police and others continue to investigate the matter.

420 Productions posted a moving tribute to Lil Yase, writing, “We appreciate all the love and support. Yase loved his fans, he worked every day for y’all. We have hundreds of songs coming for you. Please repost and share let the world know who the “Top Dog” is @yasemoney600.”

Rest powerfully in peace, Lil Yase.

Photo: Instagram

Bay Area Rapper Lil Yase Shot & Killed Near Dublin BART Station, Authorities Say  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

lil yase

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion’s Debut Album ‘Good News’ Lands…
 10 hours ago
11.30.20
Disney+ Pays Homage To Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’…
 13 hours ago
11.30.20
Ari Lennox Creates Jingle With Google To Support…
 16 hours ago
11.30.20
Reginae Carter Threw A Massive Fete For Her…
 17 hours ago
11.30.20
These Stars Casually Slayed At The 2020 Soul…
 19 hours ago
11.30.20
Man Charged With Murder Of 21 Savage’s Brother
 19 hours ago
11.30.20
21 items
Dallas Restaurant Owner Goes Viral With Anti-Twerking Video,…
 20 hours ago
11.30.20
Bay Area Rapper Lil Yase Shot & Killed…
 21 hours ago
11.30.20
14 items
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Ends In…
 2 days ago
11.29.20
18 items
Social Media Reacts To Nate Robinson Getting Knocked…
 2 days ago
11.29.20
12 items
Summer Walker Airs Out Black Men & London…
 3 days ago
11.28.20
DJ Khaled To Host Lil Wayne’s ‘No Ceilings…
 4 days ago
11.27.20
A$AP Rocky Delivered Thanksgiving Meals To Same Shelter…
 4 days ago
11.27.20
16 items
The Black Friday Drip List: 15 Deals You…
 5 days ago
11.28.20
20 items
New Couple Alert? Lori Harvey Spotted With Michael…
 5 days ago
11.26.20
The Weeknd Speaks Out About Grammy Snub, Recording…
 5 days ago
11.26.20
Photos
Close