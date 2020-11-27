CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

A$AP Rocky Delivered Thanksgiving Meals To Same Shelter He Once Lived With Mother

That's wassup.

2019 Rolling Loud LA

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

A$AP Rocky is paying it forward. The Harlem rapper delivered a 120 meals to the very same shelter that he and his mother once lived in.

The shelter is located in NYC’s Upper West Side and provides for just over 80 families, including over 100 children. The A$AP Mob rapper helped personally deliver the meals from Harlem eatery Amy Ruth’s on the evening before Thanksgiving.

Reports TMZ:

The rapper personally turned himself into a Postmates delivery guy on the eve of Thanksgiving Day to deliver 120 hot meals from one of his favorite joints in Harlem … Amy Ruth’s Restaurant.

The two-time Grammy-nominated rapper delivered the grub to the Regent Family Residence … a homeless shelter on the upper west side serving 83 families, including 111 kids. The org’s part of the Volunteers of America … which has provided affordable housing assistance since 1896.

Don’t worry … Rocky adhered to all COVID-19 safety protocols to contactlessly deliver the meals. This selfless act for this shelter, no doubt, tugged at the rapper’s heartstrings … he and his mother, Renee Black, stayed at the shelter back in the early 2000s.

Bless up to A$AP Rocky for putting in the good work. 

A$AP Rocky Delivered Thanksgiving Meals To Same Shelter He Once Lived With Mother  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

a$ap rocky

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
DJ Khaled To Host Lil Wayne’s ‘No Ceilings…
 6 hours ago
11.27.20
A$AP Rocky Delivered Thanksgiving Meals To Same Shelter…
 6 hours ago
11.27.20
20 items
New Couple Alert? Lori Harvey Spotted With Michael…
 1 day ago
11.26.20
The Weeknd Speaks Out About Grammy Snub, Recording…
 1 day ago
11.26.20
50 Cent Blasts Grammys For Best Rap Album…
 2 days ago
11.25.20
Jazmine Sullivan Looks Hot AF In Her Savage…
 2 days ago
11.25.20
Florida Man: Rapper Ace NH Allegedly Kills Two…
 2 days ago
11.25.20
Megan Thee Stallion Denies Claims That Fashion Nova…
 2 days ago
11.25.20
Nipsey Hussle's Private Debut Album Release Party Hosted By James Harden
Lauren London Gets Personal Nipsey Hussle Note Tattooed…
 2 days ago
11.25.20
Be Friends First: Erykah Badu Opens Up About…
 2 days ago
11.25.20
Mulatto Clears Up Wig Pilfering Accusations…Sort Of
 2 days ago
11.25.20
15 items
WTH: Dudes Deliver Ass-Out Fades To Each Other…
 2 days ago
11.25.20
Legends of Hip Hop Concert - Atlanta
Scarface Would Only Do A Verzuz Battle On…
 3 days ago
11.24.20
Got ‘Em?!: Tips & Techniques To Actually Cop…
 3 days ago
11.24.20
Look At My Opponent: Gucci Mane Wants More…
 3 days ago
11.24.20
Dave Chappelle Canvassing For Andrew Yang
Netflix Removes ‘Chappelle’s Show’ From Streaming Lineup At…
 3 days ago
11.24.20
Photos
Close