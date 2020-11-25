CLOSE
50 Cent Blasts Grammys For Best Rap Album Picks

The Queens mogul called the Recording Academy "out of touch" for its selections.

The 2021 Grammy Award nominees were announced on Tuesday (Nov. 24) and most were pleased and even shocked by the amount of notable Hip-Hop acts named. However, 50 Cent voiced his displeasure with the selections and called the Recording Academy “out of touch” in typical Fofty fashion.

In a now-deleted post, 50 Cent took to his favored social media vehicle of Instagram to share his distaste with the Grammy nominations.

“Best Rap Album,” Fif wrote with some emojis in tow. “They out of touch this shit ain’t it, get the fuck outta here. 50cent #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Most are speculating that the artist born Curtis Jackson was perhaps angered that the late Pop Smoke and his studio debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon was not among the nominees. Fif served as one of the executive producers for the project alongside Steven Victor

The nominees for Best Rap Album include Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist for Alfredo, D Smoke for Black Habits, Jay Electronica for A Written Testimony, Nas for King’s Disease, and Royce Da 5’9 for The Allegory.

