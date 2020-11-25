Mulatto Clears Up Wig Pilfering Accusations…Sort Of

Mulatto’s puzzling wig drama continues to unfold after accusations of the rapper being a wig thief surfaced on social media over the weekend. The drama started from a hairstylist who claimed she sent a wig to the rapper two years ago and was never credited for the contribution when she saw it worn in a post on Instagram.

“Mulatto legit stole my hair 2 years ago and I’ve just been pim watching her blow up lol now she’s blocked us what a loser had the nerve to say that 2 years ago like money’s changed in 2 years get the f*ck outta here silly b*tch,” the stylist wrote on Twitter. The post was attached with several screenshots, one being of a conversation the two had in 2018.

Mulato legit stole my hair 2 years ago and I’ve just been pim watching her blow up lol now she’s blocked us what a loser had the nerve to say that was 2 years ago like money’s changed in 2 years get the fuckk outa here silly bitch pic.twitter.com/T7qwxhBl09 — Deborah Lianiii ❤️ (@Debrahliani) November 19, 2020

Once Black Twitter caught wind of the accusations, it immediately went viral, giving way to a weekend-long roasting session that was long overdue— catch up on that here.

Mulatto, born Alyssa Michelle Stephens, took time to clear her name with a couple of clap-backs on Twitter.

“2yrs later I’m getting 10k a post &STILL woulda tagged/reimbursed u if u approached me different boo,” she responded in a quote tweet to the stylist. “My last hairstylist stole all my wigs when we parted ways &Im still resolving issues today bcus of it..waiting 2yrs for me to ‘blowup’ sounds opportunistic its giving clout chaser.”

2yrs later Im getting 10k a post &STILL woulda tagged/reimbursed u if u approached me different boo..my last hairstylist stole all my wigs when we parted ways &Im still resolving issues today bcus of it..waiting 2yrs for me to “blowup” sounds opportunistic its giving clout chaser https://t.co/UvF1LBV7vn — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@mulatto) November 20, 2020

She continued on another tweet, “What y’all fail to realize is I have no problem buying a whole different wig on my own and tagging that girl as if it was hers but u not gone talk to me crazy without knowing the facts first & still expect to get what u wanted.. 2YRS LATER.”

What y’all fail to realize is I have no problem buying a whole different wig on my own and tagging that girl as if it was hers but u not gone talk to me crazy without knowing the facts first & still expect to get what u wanted.. 2YRS LATER — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@mulatto) November 20, 2020

Well, that response instantly signaled other stylists to step forward with their own stories of their alleged wig thieveries.

On cue, the “B*tch From Da Souf” rapper addressed those accusations, too.

“I got a mf tryna sue me now for a car accident 3 years ago too lmaoooo like everything & everybody be so opportunistic I swear to God I be wishing I was normal sometimes,” she said.

I got a mf tryna sue me now for a car accident 3 years ago too lmaoooo like everything & everybody be so opportunistic I swear to God I be wishing I was normal sometimes — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@mulatto) November 20, 2020

“Steal a wig for me daddy,” she heckled. “Snatching wigs. Literally.”

Steal a wig for me daddy ❤️ — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@mulatto) November 22, 2020

Snatching wigs. Literally. — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@mulatto) November 22, 2020

What do you guys think of this bundle burglar accusations? Let us know in the comment section!

Mulatto Clears Up Wig Pilfering Accusations…Sort Of was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: