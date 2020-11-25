CLOSE
Mulatto Clears Up Wig Pilfering Accusations…Sort Of

The Atlanta rapper can’t keep herself out of the slander zone for nothing.

Parking Lot Concert Series Presents: Gucci Mane & The New 1017

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Mulatto’s puzzling wig drama continues to unfold after accusations of the rapper being a wig thief surfaced on social media over the weekend. The drama started from a hairstylist who claimed she sent a wig to the rapper two years ago and was never credited for the contribution when she saw it worn in a post on Instagram.     

“Mulatto legit stole my hair 2 years ago and I’ve just been pim watching her blow up lol now she’s blocked us what a loser had the nerve to say that 2 years ago like money’s changed in 2 years get the f*ck outta here silly b*tch,” the stylist wrote on Twitter. The post was attached with several screenshots, one being of a conversation the two had in 2018. 

Once Black Twitter caught wind of the accusations, it immediately went viral, giving way to a weekend-long roasting session that was long overdue— catch up on that here.  

Mulatto, born Alyssa Michelle Stephens, took time to clear her name with a couple of clap-backs on Twitter.

“2yrs later I’m getting 10k a post &STILL woulda tagged/reimbursed u if u approached me different boo,” she responded in a quote tweet to the stylist. “My last hairstylist stole all my wigs when we parted ways &Im still resolving issues today bcus of it..waiting 2yrs for me to ‘blowup’ sounds opportunistic its giving clout chaser.”

She continued on another tweet, “What y’all fail to realize is I have no problem buying a whole different wig on my own and tagging that girl as if it was hers but u not gone talk to me crazy without knowing the facts first & still expect to get what u wanted.. 2YRS LATER.”

Well, that response instantly signaled other stylists to step forward with their own stories of their alleged wig thieveries.    

 

On cue, the “B*tch From Da Souf” rapper addressed those accusations, too.

“I got a mf tryna sue me now for a car accident 3 years ago too lmaoooo like everything & everybody be so opportunistic I swear to God I be wishing I was normal sometimes,” she said.

“Steal a wig for me daddy,” she heckled. “Snatching wigs. Literally.”

What do you guys think of this bundle burglar accusations? Let us know in the comment section!

Mulatto Clears Up Wig Pilfering Accusations…Sort Of  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
