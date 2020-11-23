When Lil Wayne came out of nowhere to throw his support behind Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, the Hip-Hop world was taken aback and shocked that Tunechi would actually co-sign the most racist President in recent memory. Boosie Badazz on the other hand wasn’t surprised at all and explains why he feels Weezy went that route.

In an interview with DJ Vlad, Boosie and Vlad touched on today’s political landscape and after saying that he didn’t understand why Black people would vote for Trump, Badazz broke down why he felt Weezy went the Trump route and pointed at Biden’s tax plan as the culprit.

“I always felt that Wayne didn’t care strongly about our Black beliefs,” Boosie admitted. “I always felt like Wayne felt he was rich more than Black, that’s how I felt.”

Continuing to explain his point of view, Boosie added that Biden’s 60% tax on anyone making over $400,000 could’ve also played a role saying “You know and Wayne is probably thinking about his bag and his family and he has the right to think that way if he wants to think that way but I could never…I just don’t feel Wayne is passionate about our Black heritage.”

While Boosie might be onto something, it could also be that Trump’s campaign paid for Weezy’s co-sign as 50 Cent revealed that Trump’s people offered him a cool million dollars to do what Lil Wayne did.

While we may never know why Lil Wayne decided to back the Racist-In-Chief is anyone’s guess at this point but what we do know if that ultimately it was all for naught as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris beat Trump like a drum. Y’all can thank the Black vote for that.

Check out the clip below and let us know if you think Boosie Badazz has a point.

Boosie Badazz Says He Wasn’t Surprised Lil Wayne Backed Donald Trump was originally published on hiphopwired.com

