SMH: Kyle Rittenhouse Bailed Out After $2 Million Fundraiser

The 'Silver Spoons' star proudly posed in a photo with Rittenhouse and his mother, while others on Twitter praised Colin Kaepernick as a hero.

Ricky Schroder x Kyle Rittenhouse

Source: Ricky Schroder / Twitter

Kyle Rittenhouse is free on bail thanks to the help of two high-profile benefactors. Silver Spoons star Richard “Ricky” Schroder was one of the people who helped pay the final portions of Rittenhouse’s $2 million bail.

Last Friday, Rittenhouse, 17, posted the bail with the assistance of Schroder and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. In a photo taken by Rittenhouse’s attorney and shared to Schroder’s Twitter account, the 50-year-old actor can be seen smiling wide alongside Rittenhouse and his mother.

Rittenhouse is charged with the murders of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, back in August. Rittenhouse shot and killed the men during a protest for Jacob Blake, after the Kenosha man was shot and paralyzed, leading to outrage in the Wisconsin city.

While Rittenhouse has been praised as a hero by some, others on Twitter are reacting to the news of his release by propping up a true hero in Colin Kaepernick, who sacrificed his NFL career for the betterment of Black lives and to spark dialogue regarding police violence towards Black people.

It doesn’t have to be said, but Kaepernick, who has leaned into his activism and charity work, enacted a peaceful yet controversial kneeling protest during the National Anthem that made him the target of critique and threats from the likes of President Donald Trump among others.

Of course, Schroder and Lindell are free to spend their money how they wish but it’s a shame they’re putting their wealth behind a man who murdered two innocents and crossing state lines to do so.

Photo: Twitter

SMH: Kyle Rittenhouse Bailed Out After $2 Million Fundraiser  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

kyle rittenhouse

